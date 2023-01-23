River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 60,081 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 885,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,081 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,643. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

