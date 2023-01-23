River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,995,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,379 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $87,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 792,440 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. 236,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,712. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.