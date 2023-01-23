River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 25,108 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,345,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,108 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Vistra worth $91,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after buying an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $30,965,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,289. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

