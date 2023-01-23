River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,416 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $39.91. 74,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.