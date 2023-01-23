Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 139.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 843,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.43. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

