Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 139.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 843,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.43. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

