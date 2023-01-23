Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $249.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ROK opened at $270.00 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $320.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.27.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

