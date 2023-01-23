Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Rollins has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,624. Rollins has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Insider Activity

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,556,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $61,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,273,000 after buying an additional 48,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

