Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper Sells 1,057 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 689,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,105. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,362,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after buying an additional 242,710 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 399,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 394,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALBO. Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

