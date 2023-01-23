Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$134.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$777,187.60.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.92.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

