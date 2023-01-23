SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of SAP opened at €106.98 ($116.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is €103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.08. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 1 year high of €125.40 ($136.30).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

