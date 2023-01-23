Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Position Trimmed by Torray LLC

Torray LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 808,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 659,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Price Performance

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,401. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.