Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,518.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $22.20 million and $11,518.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.60 or 0.07077163 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00076997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00056730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025457 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.