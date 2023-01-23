Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 885,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $31,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,476 shares of company stock worth $7,019,136 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.8 %

SLB opened at $57.83 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

