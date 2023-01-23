Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($161.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €143.44 ($155.91) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €129.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

