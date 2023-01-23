Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.89

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 227729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGSY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($168.48) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

