Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.