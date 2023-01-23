Scotiabank Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on H. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.67.
Hydro One Price Performance
TSE:H traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.24. 168,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,974. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.52 and a one year high of C$38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.27.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Recommended Stories
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.