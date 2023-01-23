Scotiabank Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on H. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.67.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Price Performance

TSE:H traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.24. 168,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,974. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.52 and a one year high of C$38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.27.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7699998 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.