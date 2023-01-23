Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $347,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Humana by 85.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Humana by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $497.30 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.73 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.