Short Interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rises By 11.9%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.84. 254,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936. 11.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 44,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

