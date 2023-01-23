Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Grows By 6.7%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 16,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.01. 574,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

