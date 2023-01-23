Short Interest in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Drops By 10.7%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.62. The stock had a trading volume of 807,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,200. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $237.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average is $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

