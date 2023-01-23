Short Interest in Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Expands By 12.4%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 543,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Allego

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLG. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allego during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allego during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the third quarter valued at $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Allego Stock Performance

Allego Company Profile

ALLG stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Allego has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

