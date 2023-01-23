Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expands By 14.3%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 205,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

