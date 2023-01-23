Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rises By 12.6%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 17,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,692 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. 4,056,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

