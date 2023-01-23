Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Drops By 7.7%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.47. 86,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,455. Argan has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $522.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Argan by 228.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Argan in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Argan by 159.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

