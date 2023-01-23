Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Grows By 13.3%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 917,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AXS traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $57.57. 409,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 274,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Stories

