Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Declines By 10.0%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,061. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

