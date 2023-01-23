Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Grows By 5.6%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 191,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $358,437.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,105,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BDTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,660. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.