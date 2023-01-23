Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Decreases By 12.0%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 64,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

