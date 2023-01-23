Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Increases By 13.2%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 329,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 166,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,299. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $363.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.30 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $681,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

