Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Decreases By 13.0%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,050,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 36,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 7,371,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,167,866. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.