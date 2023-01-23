Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Decreases By 9.3%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 677,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $105.19. 416,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.19 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

