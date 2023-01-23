Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Rises By 15.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 452,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.41. 33,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $128.68.
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
