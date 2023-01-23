Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Rises By 15.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 452,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.41. 33,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.