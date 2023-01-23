Short Interest in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expands By 12.3%

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. 162,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.