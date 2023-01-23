Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Decreases By 10.0%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Price Performance

Shares of CNDB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 69,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,208. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

