Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Declines By 7.4%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

