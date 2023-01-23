Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Declines By 8.5%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.78. 1,976,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,250. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.86. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

