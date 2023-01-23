Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Grows By 7.0%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 683,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Despegar.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Despegar.com stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. 304,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Despegar.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

