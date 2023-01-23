Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Increases By 15.7%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 915,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

