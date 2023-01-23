Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Grows By 13.4%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,878. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

