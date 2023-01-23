Short Interest in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Declines By 7.2%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,414. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,840,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 634,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

