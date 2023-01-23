Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Rises By 21.6%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Embark Technology Price Performance

Shares of Embark Technology stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

