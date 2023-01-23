Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Declines By 13.3%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

EuroDry Price Performance

Shares of EuroDry stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $47.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 40.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 340.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of EuroDry worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

