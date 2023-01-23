Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Declines By 9.4%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 564,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ FSV traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

