Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Grows By 9.2%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Focus Impact Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,077. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.