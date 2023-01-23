Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rises By 14.3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,151.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 286,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.2 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.96) to €33.00 ($35.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($25.00) to €17.10 ($18.59) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($40.22) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

