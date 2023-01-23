Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expands By 6.6%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FRPT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 432,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,137. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 249,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after buying an additional 441,721 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 162.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.