Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declines By 8.3%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. 1,020,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 338.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 285,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

