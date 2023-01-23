Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Declines By 12.7%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 322,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTOO traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 149,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. Analysts anticipate that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Fuel Green

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.