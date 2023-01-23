Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Expands By 14.0%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 28,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,641,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186. Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 27.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 199,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 94,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globalstar Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSAT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 194.49%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.